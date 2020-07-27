Spain holidaymakers shocked by sudden change in quarantine rules



Added: 26.07.2020 12:31 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



British holidaymakers returning from Spain have expressed their shock and frustration at the sudden change in travel quarantine rules. Passengers arriving at Gatwick Airport on a flight from Barcelona on Sunday morning were among the first travellers now required to self-isolate again for two weeks. Philip Bradby, 55, and Marina Wilson, 40, from Bournemouth, cut short their trip to the Catalonian city because of the imposition of the new quarantine requirement. Marina Wilson and Philip Bradby cut short their trip to Barcelona because of the new quarantine... More in article.wn.com » SPA Tags: Gatwick