Australia says China's South China Sea claims are unlawful



Added: 25.07.2020 9:58 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tripsavvy.com



Melbourne: Australia has joined the United States in stating that China’s claims in the South China Sea do not comply with international law in a declaration likely to anger China and put more strain on their deteriorating relations. The United States this month rejected China’s claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, drawing criticism from China which said the U.S. position raised tension in the... More in article.wn.com » Australia Tags: United States