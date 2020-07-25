Tight security outside US Chengdu consulate after China orders closure



Source: www.chinadaily.com.cn



CHENGDU: Security was tight outside the US consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday as staff inside prepared to leave, a day after China ordered it to close in response to a US order for China to... More in article.wn.com »