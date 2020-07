Added: 24.07.2020 10:15 | 2 views | 0 comments

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Tanzania’s former President Benjamin Mkapa, who ushered in multiparty democracy at home and worked to end conflict in East Africa, died in the early hours of Friday, President John Magufuli said. Mkapa led several regional peace mediation initiatives as his country’s third president between 1995 and 2005,...