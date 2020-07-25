Added: 24.07.2020 11:09 | 6 views | 0 comments

CAIRO (AP) â€” Sudanese authorities have found a mass grave believed to contain the bodies of 28 army officers shot in a foiled coup attempt against former President Omar al-Bashir in 1990, the public prosecutor said late Thursday. It was the second Bashir-era mass grave uncovered in as many months. Al-Bashirâ€™s repressive rule collapsed last year, when the military ousted him after months of street protests. The transitional government, jointly led by civilians and army generals, is navigating a fraught path toward democratic...