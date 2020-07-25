Added: 24.07.2020 11:19 | 6 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Like Germany after World War I, the United States itself has never been free from fascism. In fact, starting with Shay’s Rebellion and the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, antidemocratic, populist, and xenophobic movements have always flourished in America. Much more dangerous are movements that imply authentically American themes in ways that resemble fascism, such as President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” and new “law-and-order” ideologies under the banners of White Nationalism and Supremacy, and American Exceptionalism. Making Democracy Work Badly Critics say this is the reason that President Trump and Attorney General William Barr...