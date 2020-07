Added: 24.07.2020 12:46 | 5 views | 0 comments

Iran has condemned the harassment of its Beirut-bound passenger plane by two US fighter jets over the Syrian airspace, vowing to lodge a complaint over the "unlawful" act at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). In a statement on Friday, the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran said it will seriously pursue the US fighter jets’ harassment of Mahan Air flight 1151 over the Syrian airspace on Thursday. The Iranian organization urged the ICAO to immediately address the move, which is “a clear violation of the...