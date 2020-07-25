Added: 24.07.2020 12:46 | 5 views | 0 comments

Iran has condemned the harassment of its Beirut-bound passenger plane by two US fighter jets over the Syrian airspace, vowing to lodge a complaint over the "unlawful" act at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). In a statement on Friday, the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran said it will seriously pursue the US fighter jetsâ€™ harassment of Mahan Air flight 1151 over the Syrian airspace on Thursday. The Iranian organization urged the ICAO to immediately address the move, which is â€œa clear violation of the...