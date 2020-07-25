ï»¿Saturday, 25 July 2020
Boris Johnson calls anti-vaxxers â€˜nutsâ€™ as he announces 30,000,000 flu jabs

Added: 24.07.2020 12:51 | 4 views | 0 comments

Source: thepublicsradio.org
Source: thepublicsradio.org

Boris called anti-vaxxers â€˜nutsâ€™ and urged everyone who is eligible to get the free flu jab (Picture: PA) Boris Johnson has branded opponents of vaccines as â€˜nutsâ€™ as he predicted Britain will be â€˜well on the way pastâ€™ coronavirus by the â€˜middle of next yearâ€™. The PM was speaking as the government announced an expansion of its winter flu vaccination programme with the aim of doubling the number of people who will get the jab to 30 million. â€˜Thereâ€™s all these anti-vaxxers now. They are nuts, they are nuts,â€™ he told nurses at GP surgery in London. The vaccination...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Government, London, Surgery, Boris Johnson



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Dreams

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

Goa

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

Movies

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved