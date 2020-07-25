Added: 25.07.2020 6:40 | 5 views | 0 comments

Edinburgh, Scotland (CNN)When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed on Thursday in Orkney, an archipelago off Scotland's northern coast, he boldly proclaimed that the trip proved his commitment to a united nation. "The Union is a fantastically strong institution -- it's helped our country through thick and thin," he said. "I think what people really want to do is see our whole country coming back strongly together, and that's what we're going to do." Together, perhaps, but not with Scotland's leader. For his first trip to Scotland this year, Johnson chose a sparsely populated group of islands hundreds of miles from the seat of Scottish political power in Edinburgh; he did not meet with...