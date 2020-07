The U.S. Now Has 4 Million COVID-19 Cases, With No End in Sight



Source: www.wbur.org



The virus that some once thought might vanish when the weather warmed up has instead proliferated despite the rising temperatures across the U.S., with the COVID-19 case-count rolling past the 4 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 143,000 deaths. That number is likely an undercount—a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published Tuesday found that the actual U.S. infection rate could be anywhere from six to 24 times... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Temperatures