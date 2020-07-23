Added: 23.07.2020 22:19 | 10 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling If Mary L. Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is an accurate portrayal of Donald Trump, then Americans are in danger. The niece of President Trump who holds a PhD in Advanced Psychological Studies describes how her own father (Freddy) withered and died beneath the cruelty and contempt of her grandfather, Fred Sr., and her uncle, Donald. She also warns that the horror of his cruelty and lack of empathy is being magnified by the fact that his acts are official policy, affecting millions of people, and that the Republican leadership has devolved into a macro version of her dysfunctional...