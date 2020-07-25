The climate story won’t wait til the pandemic is done with us



The climate crisis has no sympathy for the crowded news cycle, or our fried minds. Yesterday, a group of researchers published a paper in which they substantially narrowed the projected temperature range for global heating should carbon dioxide emissions double from preindustrial levels; the range has previously been cast as being between 1.5 and 4.5 degrees Celsius, but the researchers tightened it to between 2.6 and 4.1 degrees Celsius. Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist who reviewed the research, called it “probably the most important paper I’ve read in years.” Also this week, a group of major investors urged the Federal Reserve and the Securities and Exchange Commission to take action... More in article.wn.com » ISIS, Cher Tags: FED