The United States House of Representatives has voted to reverse President Donald Trump's controversial order banning entry to immigrants from mostly Muslim-majority countries, further restricting the presidentâ€™s power to limit entry to the US. The bill, called the NO BAN Act, was passed the Democrat-controlled House 233-183, but is unlikely to advance in the Senate because of opposition from Republicans and the White House. "There are today millions of Americans who, because of the Muslim ban, are...