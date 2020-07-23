Added: 23.07.2020 16:04 | 9 views | 0 comments

In a blow to Donald Trump, Senate Republicans and White House officials have reached a handshake deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package that does not include the payroll tax cut the president demanded. "Not in this" package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday. "But we're going to come back again." The president has blown up deals his team has brokered with lawmakers before, and he has yet to tweet about the emerging deal. As recently as in an interview that aired Sunday morning, Mr Trump was threatening to veto any fifth recovery bill that excluded the payroll tax cut. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download...