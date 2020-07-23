Added: 22.07.2020 13:06 | 4 views | 0 comments

(CNN)Just one year ago, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the former most powerful and dangerous kingpin in the world, was sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years. A jury found the former head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel guilty of 10 counts of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to commit murder. Now, as Guzman spends his days and nights alone in a small 7x12 foot concrete cell in Colorado's Supermax prison, his lawyer says he's waiting for his ticket out of jail. "Mr. Guzman remains focused on his appeal which is what we are working on right now," Mariel Colon, Guzman's attorney, told CNN. Colon and the rest of his legal team plan to...