ï»¿Thursday, 23 July 2020
UK U-turn on Huawei provokes Beijing

China has begun to hit back following the UK Government's decision this week to ban mobile providers from buying new Huawei 5G equipment after Dec. 31. With Huawei equipment banned from the UK 5G network by 2027, the decision is likely to delay network roll-out, but the much bigger impact is for international relations. Beijing is predictably incandescent about the decision. Take the example of China's Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming who asserts "it has become questionable whether the United Kingdom can provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from other countries". The UK decision could have big blowback for its relationship with China, especially in...

