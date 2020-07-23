Added: 22.07.2020 17:01 | 4 views | 0 comments

The self-confessed middleman in the murder of the Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has suffered multiple knife injuries to his neck, torso and wrist, hours before he was due to give evidence in the case. Melvin Theuma, a former taxi driver, was found in a pool of blood at his home on Tuesday evening and was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery. He is in a stable condition, police said at a press conference on Wednesday morning. Mr Theuma was granted a pardon in November to reveal what he knew about the car bomb murder that shocked the Mediterranean island in October 2017. His evidence so far has implicated a businessman,...