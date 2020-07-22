﻿Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Donald Trump admits Covid-19 in US will get worse before it gets better

US President Donald Trump sought to paint a rosier picture of the coronavirus for the nation today but conceded the pandemic is likely to get worse for a time as he revived his daily briefings with an eye to halting a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House. Source: Associated Press The early evening show at the White House came as the next stage of the federal government's response to the pandemic was being crafted on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers and White House officials were opening negotiations on a trillion-dollar-or-more “phase four” rescue package. “It will probably...

