Julian Assange case a ‘stitch-up’ – Dame Vivienne Westwood



Dame Vivienne Westwood has sounded a warning over a Julian Assange "stitch-up", dressed in canary yellow in a giant bird cage. The British fashion designer and businesswoman led a colourful band of protesters chanting "Free Julian Assange" outside the Old Bailey in central London. Suspended inside the cage, she said: "Don't extradite Assange – it's a stitch-up." Fashion designer and businesswoman Dame Vivienne Westwood is suspended in a 10ft high bird cage outside the Old Bailey in protest against the US...