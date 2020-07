Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir begins trial over 1989 coup



Source: www.thenational.ae



Khartoum, Sudan (CNN)The trial of deposed Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir started in Khartoum on Tuesday over his role in the 1989 coup d'etat that propelled him to power. He faces a maximum sentence of death. Amid tight security measures, Bashir, 76, appeared wearing a face mask in the procedural session which was broadcast live on...