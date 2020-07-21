Constitutional crisis looms over federal agents in Portland



Added: 21.07.2020 18:22 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: euobserver.com



PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) â€” A potential constitutional crisis is looming over the actions of federal officers at protests in Oregonâ€™s largest city that have been hailed by President Donald Trump but were done without local consent. The standoff could escalate there and elsewhere as Trump says he plans to send federal agents to other cities, too. In Portland, demonstrators who have been on the streets for weeks have found renewed focus in clashes with camouflaged, unidentified agents outside the city's U.S. courthouse. Protesters crowded in front of the courthouse and the Justice Center late Monday night, before authorities cleared them out as the loud sound and light of flash bang grenades filled... More in article.wn.com » Donald Trump, ISIS, President, Protests Tags: FED