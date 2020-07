New Iraqi PM visits Iran in his first official trip

AP, TEHRAN New Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in Iran yesterday, his first official visit abroad since taking office more than two months ago, Iranian media reported. State television showed footage of al-Kadhimi landing at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran. It said al-Khadhimi would meet top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader...