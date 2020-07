Added: 20.07.2020 4:01 | 4 views | 0 comments

US rapper Kanye West broke down in tears on Sunday at the chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump as president in November elections. Rapper Kanye West, pictured October 2018 meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, says he no longer supports the US president and is running for office himself...