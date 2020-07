Covid-19 vaccine: Bangladesh allows final trial by Chinese company



Source: www.assignmentpoint.com



Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) has approved the last stage trial of coronavirus vaccine by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd. “Our National Research Ethics Committee (of BMRC) has approved phase-3 clinical trial of Sinovac’s (prospective) COVID-19 vaccine," BMRC director Mahmood-Uz-Jahan said. The BMRC official said the regulator kept in consideration “Bangladesh’s... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Bangladesh