Iran says it has executed a CIA and Mossad agent, who had been convicted of espionage for US and Israeli spying agencies, including the exposing of top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimaniâ€™s whereabouts to them. Mahmoud Mousavi Majd was executed early Monday, Mizan Online, the Judiciaryâ€™s news agency, reported. Judiciary spokesman Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili had announced the death sentence during a press conference on June 9. The convict had contacted the spy agencies, providing them with information he had gathered in various security-related areas, especially data concerning the Iranian Armed Forces, including the Quds Force of Iranâ€™s Islamic...