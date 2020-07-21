ï»¿Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Iran executes US, Israeli agent who spied on Gen. Soleimani

Source: www.jpost.com
Source: www.jpost.com

Iran says it has executed a CIA and Mossad agent, who had been convicted of espionage for US and Israeli spying agencies, including the exposing of top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimaniâ€™s whereabouts to them. Mahmoud Mousavi Majd was executed early Monday, Mizan Online, the Judiciaryâ€™s news agency, reported. Judiciary spokesman Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili had announced the death sentence during a press conference on June 9. The convict had contacted the spy agencies, providing them with information he had gathered in various security-related areas, especially data concerning the Iranian Armed Forces, including the Quds Force of Iranâ€™s Islamic...

Tags: EU, Israel, USA, Iran



