Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling By far the most famous application of social research principles to police management was the Kansas City Preventive Patrol Experiment (KCPPE). The surprising results not only took place at a time when police used heavy-handed tactics against the Civil Rights Movement but followed the rapid cultural shift that took place in the 1960s and 1970s. Like todayâ€™s killings of Black Americans and brutalities against Black Lives Matter protests-including disappearances, images of tear-gas-filled streets, police beating protesters, high-pressure hoses aimed at marchers, and police dogs biting fleeing demonstrators, it resulted in the year-long KCPPE...