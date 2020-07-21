Added: 20.07.2020 12:27 | 7 views | 0 comments

Signs emerged that leaders of northern European Union countries were willing to compromise on a â‚¬1.8 billion ($2 billion) coronavirus stimulus plan on Monday as talks in Brussels extended to a fourth day. Divided and slow to respond at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, EU leaders believe they now have a chance to redeem themselves with an aid plan that would show Europeans the bloc can react to a crisis. But old grievances between countries less affected by the pandemic and the indebted countries of Italy and Greece, whose economies are in freefall, have...