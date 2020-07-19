Power plant knocked out in latest Iran explosion



An explosion hit a power plant in the central Iranian province of Isfahan on Sunday, the latest in a string of fires and explosions at military and civilian sites across the couintry. State news agency IRNA blamed faulty equipment and said there were no casualties. And in a separate development, Iran has halted the execution of three people linked to deadly November protests sparked by a hike in petrol prices, one of the accusedâ€™s lawyers said. The Isfahan blast was caused by a worn out transformer at the provinceâ€™s... More in article.wn.com » SPA, Protests, Iran Tags: Fire