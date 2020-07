Sudan lifts death penalty and flogging for gay sex



Source: www.chinadaily.com.cn



Sudan has lifted the death penalty and flogging for gay sex in a move hailed as a “great first step” by activists. Under the old sodomy law, gay men faced 100 lashes for a first offence, five years in prison for the second and the death sentence for the third. The punishments have been changed to jail sentences,... More in article.wn.com » Prison Tags: Sex