Global deaths from Covid-19 have surpassed 600,000 as the US, South Africa and Australia struggle to hold down rising rates of the infection. The United States tops the list with 140,119 deaths according to data from Johns Hopkins University, followed by 78,772 in Brazil and 45,358 in the United Kingdom and 38,888 in Mexico, where a surge in cases have frustrated plans to reopen the economy....