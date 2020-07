China coronavirus: 'Wartime state' declared for Urumqi in Xinjiang



The capital of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region has a population of about 3.5 million. The latest infections began to be detected on Wednesday, the first in the region for months, prompting the cancellation of almost all flights in and out of the city. Subway services were also suspended. On Saturday, officials said the total of cases was 17. One official told a state briefing: "The whole city has entered a 'wartime state', and will suspend all... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Subway