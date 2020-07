'We can't blame animals': how human pathogens are making their way into vulnerable wildlife

Australian scientists have found evidence of antibiotic resistant bacteria in about a dozen species, including bats, penguins, sea lions and wallabies For 13 years now, scientist Michelle Power has been grabbing samples of human waste and animal poop from Antarctica to Australia to try and answer a...