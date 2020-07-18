Added: 18.07.2020 13:04 | 4 views | 0 comments

The U.S. has 3.6 million of the worldâ€™s 14.1 million COVID-19 infections. Brazil follows with two million cases and India comes in third with one million infections, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. More than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. The World Health Organization Friday reported nearly a quarter-million new confirmed cases worldwide in a single day. Even though the U.S. has the worldâ€™s top tally of COVID-19 cases, President Donald Trump has said he will not consider a national mask mandate, saying in an interview on Fox News to be broadcast Sunday, â€œI want people to...