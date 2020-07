Queen makes veteran a knight at 100. no kneeling required



Source: www.theguardian.com



LONDON - In the end, Sir Tom didn't need to rise. On a day infused with emotion, Queen Elizabeth II tapped the blade of a sword once owned by her father on the slender shoulders of 100-year-old Tom Moore, making a hero of a nation a knight of the realm Friday. Moore captivated the British public by... More in article.wn.com » Tags: London