Ingenuity will be the first helicopter to fly on Mars



Added: 17.07.2020 14:09 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dualdove.com



(CNN)When NASA's Perseverance rover launches at the end of this month, an experiment named Ingenuity will be safely tucked beneath the rover for the seven-month journey. Ingenuity will be the first helicopter to attempt flight on another planet. Although development of the rover began 10 years ago, engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena began working on the design for a lightweight aircraft that could fly on Mars in 2014. Testing of a succession of models continued up through January 2019, when the design passed its final tests. Ingenuity is an incredibly lightweight design, weighing only 4 pounds and featuring four carbon-fiber blades, solar cells and batteries. The... More in article.wn.com » NASA Tags: Mars