LONDON -- Shamima Begum, the British woman who joined ISIS as a teenager in 2015, is in order to challenge the government's decision to strip her of citizenship. Begum, 20, had her citizenship removed by the British government on security grounds in early 2019, after she was discovered living in a refugee camp in northern Syria by Anthony Lloyd, a war correspondent for The Times of London. She had fled the U.K. and been married off to an ISIS fighter, four...