ï»¿Thursday, 16 July 2020
Siberia's heatwave 'effectively impossible' without climate change - scientists

The heatwave which has hit Siberia over the last six months would have been "effectively impossible" without climate change caused by humans, scientists have found. The region has been experiencing unusually hot conditions since the beginning of 2020, while June saw a new reported record high Arctic temperature of 38C at Verkhoyansk, Russia. A rapid analysis of the conditions found the prolonged heat over the region since January was made at least 600 times more likely to occur because of human activity driving global warming. It is the strongest result of any study by the World Weather Attribution initiative in attributing extreme events to...

