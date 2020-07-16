Added: 16.07.2020 10:49 | 6 views | 0 comments

(CNN Business)A week after saying his administration was "looking at" banning short-form video app TikTok in the United States, President Donald Trump claimed credit for personally thwarting the expansion plans of another Chinese-affiliated technology company: Huawei. "We convinced many countries, and I did this myself for the most part, not to use Huawei, because we think it's an unsafe security risk," Trump said at a White House press conference on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the UK government said it was reversing a decision to allow Huawei to build parts of its new 5G mobile network. Under the announcement, any existing 5G gear from Huawei must be ripped out â€” virtually eliminating the...