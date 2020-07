Sculpture erected to replace Colston statue in Bristol removed



Added: 16.07.2020 7:42 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: crimethinc.com



The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston once stood in Bristol is being taken down. Pictures from the scene appeared to show workers at the site at around 5.20am today. Artist Marc Quinn created the life-size black resin and steel piece of Bristol's Jen Reid after seeing a photo of her standing on the empty plinth following the... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Workers