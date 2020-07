Sudan’s Law Reforms a Positive First Step



Added: 16.07.2020 7:54 | 2 views | 0 comments



Sudan’s Sovereign Council recently passed into law several long-awaited amendments that, if implemented and used properly, should improve human rights in the country. The amendments include criminalization of female genital mutilation and abolishing the requirement for women traveling with children to get consent from a male guardian. Announcing the changes, Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari told the... More in article.wn.com » Women, Reforms Tags: Children