Azerbaijan protesters demand war after Armenia clashes



Thousands gathered in Baku's Azadliq Square on Tuesday night waving the national flag and calling for the government to mobilise troops and retake Nagorno-Karabakh. Demonstrators yelled "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" and "Mobilisation!" as they marched through the city toward the national assembly. Some called for the head of the armed forces to resign.