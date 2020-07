Added: 15.07.2020 5:35 | 7 views | 0 comments

Shares Apple’s clash with European Union competition regulators comes to a head on Wednesday as Europe’s second-highest court rules on whether it has to pay 13 billion euros (US$15 billion) in Irish back taxes, a key part of the EU’s crackdown against sweetheart tax deals. In its order four years ago, the European Commission said Apple benefited from illegal state aid via two Irish tax rulings that...