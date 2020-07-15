Added: 15.07.2020 10:18 | 8 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling As the latest annual report from the Global Terrorism Database (GTD) shows that when it comes to fatal terror attacks, White supremacists and anti-Muslim extremists accounted for the largest share between 2015 and 2019, it should be noted how most Confederate statues in the United States were not erected after the Civil War but from 1880-1925. As a result of this, and President Donald Trumpâ€™s recent rhetoric that railed against tearing down the statues across the country-particularly defending Confederate monuments, the statues were never really about preserving history but reviving the Ku Klux Klan and White Supremacy through public symbols of...