France celebrates virus heroes on redesigned Bastille Day



Added: 14.07.2020 10:03 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.seattletimes.com



France is recalibrating Bastille Dayâ€™s usual grandiose military parade to celebrate heroes of the coronavirus pandemic instead. Ambulance drivers, supermarket cashiers, postal workers as well as frontline medics who died fighting Covid-19 are all being honoured on the countryâ€™s biggest national holiday. This yearâ€™s commemorations will also pay homage to former president Charles de Gaulle, eight decades after the historic appeal he made to opponents of Franceâ€™s Nazi occupiers which gave birth to the French Resistance. But the battle against the virus, which has claimed more than 30,000 lives in France, is expected to be the main focus of the... More in article.wn.com » President, France, iOS Tags: Workers