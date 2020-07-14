Added: 14.07.2020 15:55 | 3 views | 0 comments

Chandrikapersad "Chan" Santokhi, who is 61, leads the Progressive Reform Party. Born in Suriname, which is a former Dutch colony, he studied at the police academy in the Netherlands. After his return to Suriname, he became a police inspector and in 1991 was named chief of police. From 2005 to 2010 he served as minister of justice. He ran for the presidency in 2010 but lost to Bouterse. Bouterse was re-elected to a second term in 2015 and was confident of winning a third consecutive term in elections in May but it was Mr Santokhi's party which emerged victorious. The...