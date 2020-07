Ten million kids ‘may never return to school’ after virus



The coronavirus pandemic has caused an "unprecedented education emergency" with up to 9.7 million children affected by school closures at risk of never going back to class, Save the Children warned Monday. The British charity cited UNESCO data showing that in April, 1.6 billion young people were shut out of school and university due to measures to contain COVID-19 - about 90 percent of the world's entire student population. "For the first time in human... More in article.wn.com » Charity, Kids Tags: Children