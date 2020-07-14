Added: 13.07.2020 8:27 | 3 views | 0 comments

A UN special rapporteur, who has raised a firestorm by condemning the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, has once again denounced the United States' sheer disregard for international law. “It is just violation of every single principle not only governing international law, but governing international relations,” Agnes Callamard, United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, told al-Mayadeen in remarks aired on Sunday. General Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was assassinated in a US airstrike at Baghdad airport on January 3, along...