Explosion, fire on US navy ship at base in San Diego: 21 injured



Added: 13.07.2020 9:07 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.royalnavy.mod.uk



Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a US warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting a relocation of two other Navy vessels moored nearby, military and local fire officials said. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported an explosion in conjunction with the blaze, which broke out at about 8:30 am local time (1530 GMT) aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault vessel in port for routine maintenance. The blast was believed to have been triggered by the... More in article.wn.com » GM Tags: Fire