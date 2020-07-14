Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a US warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting a relocation of two other Navy vessels moored nearby, military and local fire officials said. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported an explosion in conjunction with the blaze, which broke out at about 8:30 am local time (1530 GMT) aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault vessel in port for routine maintenance. The blast was believed to have been triggered by the...