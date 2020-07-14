Trump’s Latest Speeches, Spectacles Resemble Modern Apocalyptic, Millenarian Movements Like Fascism



Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling It may surprise some to know that fascism has been studied as a form of modern millenarianism. Millenarian movements pursue an apocalyptic confrontation with the status quo in hope of creating a future utopian society established through supernatural deliverance and political revolution. In some cases, they have turned violent and extremely aggressive by committing genocide. Used interchangeably, the terms apocalyptic and millenarian anticipate a violent social transformation of immense scale that signals a final battle and a new historical epoch. Trump's "Apocalypse Now" Moment Although apocalyptic and millenarian movements are associated with...