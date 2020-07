More than 13 million coronavirus cases now recorded globally



Source: www.reuters.com



Global coronavirus infections passed 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease which has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The first case was reported in China in early January and it took three months to reach one million cases. It has taken... More in article.wn.com » Tags: EU